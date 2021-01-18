Which Institutions Own Shares In Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is 4.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $148.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $129.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.33% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.93% lower than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $132.01, the stock is 5.81% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 12.39% off its SMA200. MAA registered -1.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.37M.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.79%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2476 employees, a market worth around $14.75B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.52 and Fwd P/E is 60.72. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.99% and -11.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $422.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Top Institutional Holders

757 institutions hold shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA), with 774.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 94.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.22M, and float is at 113.55M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 93.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.4 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the MAA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.81 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 10.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.74 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $781.52 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 4.96 million with a market value of $574.74 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Albert M III, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Albert M III sold 397 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $123.51 per share for a total of $49033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66196.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Carpenter Melanie (EVP & CHRO) sold a total of 208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $123.51 per share for $25690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15951.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, DelPriore Robert J. (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 497 shares at an average price of $123.51 for $61384.0. The insider now directly holds 50,574 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -16.71% down over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -6.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.