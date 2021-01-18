Who is the Top Investor In Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is 6.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.82 and a high of $128.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The RL stock was last observed hovering at around $111.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.09% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -52.87% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.07, the stock is 4.66% and 17.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 41.60% off its SMA200. RL registered -8.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.24M.

The stock witnessed a 9.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.31%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $4.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.00% and -14.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Top Institutional Holders

566 institutions hold shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 105.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.50M, and float is at 47.20M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 102.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.19 million shares valued at $420.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.83% of the RL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.64 million shares valued at $315.68 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.15 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $214.34 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $179.38 million.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Louvet Patrice, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Louvet Patrice sold 29,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $3.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Louvet Patrice (President and CEO) sold a total of 87,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $107.86 per share for $9.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the RL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Smith Andrew Howard (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 12,327 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 87,194 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading 10.01% up over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -11.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.