Why has TransUnion (TRU) dropped -1.60% in last trading?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -8.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.50 and a high of $102.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $92.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.32% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.38% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.27, the stock is -5.87% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200. TRU registered -1.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.42M.

The stock witnessed a -8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.31%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $17.65B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.10 and Fwd P/E is 27.47. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.85% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $696.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

664 institutions hold shares in TransUnion (TRU), with 778.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 99.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.20M, and float is at 189.52M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 99.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 27.65 million shares valued at $2.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the TRU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.21 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.11 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $695.11 million.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Awad George M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Awad George M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $97.50 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5779.0 shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Neenan David M (President, International) sold a total of 21,052 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $95.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE (EVP – Operations) disposed off 790 shares at an average price of $94.89 for $74963.0. The insider now directly holds 17,186 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 3.54% up over the past 12 months.