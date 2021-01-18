Will Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is -5.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.92 and a high of $121.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $87.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.03% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.19% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $90.03, the stock is -2.62% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. ATO registered -21.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.75M.

The stock witnessed a -11.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4694 employees, a market worth around $11.05B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.70. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.54% and -25.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $985.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.10% year-over-year.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

779 institutions hold shares in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 90.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.04M, and float is at 124.83M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 89.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.71 million shares valued at $1.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.67% of the ATO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.61 million shares valued at $1.21 billion to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.35 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $798.45 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $715.94 million.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sampson Richard A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sampson Richard A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $97.41 per share for a total of $48705.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7076.0 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that YOHO FRANK H (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $99.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Sampson Richard A (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $103.00 for $51500.0. The insider now directly holds 6,500 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -2.38% down over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -42.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.