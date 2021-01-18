Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) is -1.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.34 and a high of $220.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The WLTW stock was last observed hovering at around $205.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $227.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.13% off the consensus price target high of $262.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.65, the stock is 0.15% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 2.98% off its SMA200. WLTW registered 1.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.92.

The stock witnessed a -1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $26.49B and $9.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.38 and Fwd P/E is 17.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.17% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.04 with sales reaching $2.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Top Institutional Holders

793 institutions hold shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW), with 302.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 92.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.00M, and float is at 128.54M with Short Float at 5.15%. Institutions hold 92.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.77 million shares valued at $2.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.68% of the WLTW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.15 million shares valued at $1.91 billion to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.3 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 5.49 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 20.88% up over the past 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is -0.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.8% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.4.