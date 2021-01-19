3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), trivago N.V. (TRVG)

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) shares are -2.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.20% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -3.58% and -0.71% over the month.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the BRO stock as an Equal-Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2021. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BRO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.78. The forecasts give the Brown & Brown Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.82% or -0.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.90% in the current quarter to $0.29, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.65, up 8.50% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 295,491 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 355,290. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,835 and 42,719 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walker Chris L, an EVP, and Pres. Programs Segment at the company sold 4,469 shares worth $0.22 million at $48.46 per share on Feb 20. The EVP, Secy, General Counsel had earlier sold another 21,828 BRO shares valued at $0.97 million on Jul 30. The shares were sold at $44.50 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) plunged -8.70% with the closing price of $1.05. Its fifty-two week range was $1.00-$1.29. The total market capitalization remained $93,941,825. In its share capital, the company has 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.16 with a market cap of $788.70M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.88 and spell out a less modest performance – a -14.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the trivago N.V. (TRVG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRVG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -62.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.46 million. This represented 2.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $70.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $981.65 million from $929.1 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $22.41 million while total current assets were at $311.52 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.21 million, significantly lower than the $55.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.2 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.00% with a share float percentage of 26.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with trivago N.V. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 21.23 million shares worth more than $32.91 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, PAR Capital Management, Inc. held 55.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.2 million and represent 13.91% of shares outstanding.