Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ACER Stock Is Going Next

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) is 46.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACER stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 61.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 48.65% and 46.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.76 million and changing 34.62% at the moment leaves the stock 32.70% off its SMA200. ACER registered -11.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9441.

The stock witnessed a 57.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.62%, and is 54.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.28% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 256.48% and -46.90% from its 52-week high.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.20% this year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.21% while institutional investors hold 50.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.51M, and float is at 9.19M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 37.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.99 million shares valued at $2.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the ACER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.72 million to account for 2.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $0.35 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASELAGE STEVE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ASELAGE STEVE bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 24 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63905.0 shares.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that Joseph Donald (Chief Legal Officer and Secy) bought a total of 14,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $3.50 per share for $49998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14285.0 shares of the ACER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, DUNN JOHN MICHAEL (Director) acquired 21,428 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $74998.0. The insider now directly holds 27,380 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER).

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -5.89% down over the past 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is 19.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.05% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.