Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Is Down -9.12% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is -9.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -141.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -275.78% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.91, the stock is 164.82% and 255.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.01 million and changing 187.59% at the moment leaves the stock 505.11% off its SMA200. ACRS registered 198.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 166.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.47.

The stock witnessed a 28.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.48%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 12.39% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $261.78M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2315.71% and 112.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-158.70%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $1.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.90% in year-over-year returns.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.64% while institutional investors hold 73.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.80M, and float is at 37.16M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 66.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.43 million shares valued at $8.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the ACRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.5 million shares valued at $6.42 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Samsara BioCapital, LLC which holds 2.15 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $5.53 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $5.34 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 22.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.32% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.66.