Analysts suggest BlackBerry Limited (BB) could spike 50.8% in a year

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is 48.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -118.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 35.39% and 47.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 153.21 million and changing 8.01% at the moment leaves the stock 89.28% off its SMA200. BB registered 44.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.54.

The stock witnessed a 18.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.70%, and is 30.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.18% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3647 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $965.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.17. Profit margin for the company is -86.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.44% and 1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $246.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -281.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

385 institutions hold shares in BlackBerry Limited (BB), with 7.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 51.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 562.44M, and float is at 555.18M with Short Float at 6.23%. Institutions hold 50.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 61.76 million shares valued at $283.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the BB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 46.72 million shares valued at $214.47 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which holds 19.82 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $90.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 14.71 million with a market value of $67.53 million.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Mark George, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Wilson Mark George sold 11,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $7.08 per share for a total of $78177.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that CHEN JOHN S (Executive Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 558,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $4.67 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.23 million shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, HO BILLY (EVP, Ent. Products & VAS) disposed off 4,519 shares at an average price of $4.42 for $19974.0. The insider now directly holds 238,462 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 19.13% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.18% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.