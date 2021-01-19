Apple Inc. (AAPL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $138.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $127.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.52% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -71.62% lower than the price target low of $74.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.17, the stock is -2.60% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.52 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 22.29% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 61.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.13.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 147000 employees, a market worth around $2168.69B and $274.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.92 and Fwd P/E is 29.11. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.25% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.70%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $102.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

4,453 institutions hold shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL), with 11.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 59.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.06B, and float is at 16.63B with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 59.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.28 billion shares valued at $148.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.61% of the AAPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.07 billion shares valued at $123.89 billion to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 944.3 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $109.36 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 672.44 million with a market value of $77.88 billion.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Katherine L., the company’s SVP, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that Adams Katherine L. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $110.42 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 16 that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 31,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 16 and was made at $119.80 per share for $3.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16, KONDO CHRIS (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 14,840 shares at an average price of $121.34 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 26,876 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 19.13% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 16.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.21% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 89.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.