Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) stock Surged by 9.22% yesterday

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) is 21.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The RKDA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is 16.05% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 9.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.57% off its SMA200. RKDA registered -43.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8455 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1815.

The stock witnessed a 4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.64%, and is 12.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $42.07M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.91% and -52.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-248.50%).

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $1.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 70.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 162.00% in year-over-year returns.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.19% while institutional investors hold 12.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.72M, and float is at 9.88M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 11.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.54% of the RKDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.26 million shares valued at $0.72 million to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.93% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 49105.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reiter Sarah, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Reiter Sarah bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $1204.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3800.0 shares.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Haley Pamela (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $1.72 per share for $1204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1938.0 shares of the RKDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Plavan Matthew T (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $1204.0. The insider now directly holds 13,700 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA).