AT&T plans to layoff more than 10% of its workers in Slovakia. Reuters reported that the ‎telecommunication giant move to cut jobs came as the COVID-19 pandemic took a load on ‎customer service in the country.‎

Reuters also reports that they don’t have a specific number to which job will be cut, but it is ‎expected roughly 300 Slovakians will join the unemployment line. The communication giant has ‎more than 2800 workers in Slovakia. Unemployment in Central European countries jumped from ‎‎5.2% to 7.4% in recent months due to the ongoing epidemic and employers finding an easier ‎excuse to let go of employees.‎

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is 1.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low ‎of $26.08 and a high of $39.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The T stock was last ‎observed hovering at around $29.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% ‎off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the ‎consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -81.69% ‎lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.‎

The stock witnessed a -4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months ‎gives it a 6.27%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations ‎over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and ‎‎1.64% over the month.‎

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 235000 employees, a market worth around $208.72B and $172.89B in ‎sales. THE current P/E ratio is 19.19 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. The profit margin for the company is 6.30%. ‎Distance from 52-week low is 11.45% and -25.74% from its 52-week high. The company has ‎generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).‎