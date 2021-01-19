Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 48.48% Change This Year

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) is 48.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $32.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.8% off its average median price target of $209.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.09% off the consensus price target high of $215.56 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 83.19% higher than the price target low of $204.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.30, the stock is 39.49% and 31.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 24.73% at the moment leaves the stock 34.82% off its SMA200. BNR registered a loss of 20.65% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.32.

The stock witnessed a 39.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.29%, and is 37.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.47% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) has around 753 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $59.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.01% and 5.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $19.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.80% this year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR), with institutional investors hold 18.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.78M, and float is at 15.53M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 18.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $119.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.16% of the BNR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Casdin Capital, LLC with 1.92 million shares valued at $48.21 million to account for 14.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Matthews International Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.38 million shares representing 10.24% and valued at over $34.67 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 7.50% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $25.39 million.