Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CTRM Stock Is Going Next

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 81.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is 53.65% and 89.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87.54 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 4.74% off its SMA200. CTRM registered -81.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2027 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1823.

The stock witnessed a 108.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.75%, and is 72.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.72% over the week and 16.95% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $122.31M and $10.94M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 206.95% and -86.74% from its 52-week high.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 364.46M, and float is at 130.85M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 13.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.67 million shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the CTRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.27 million shares valued at $40898.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 85063.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $13108.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 57535.0 with a market value of $8866.0.