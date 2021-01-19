Dissecting NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) is 55.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCNA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 45.89% and 48.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 7.69% at the moment leaves the stock 31.61% off its SMA200. NCNA registered 33.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.12.

The stock witnessed a 55.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.03%, and is 44.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.60% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 83.73% and -33.90% from its 52-week high.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Analyst Forecasts

NuCana plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$16.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.50% this year.

NuCana plc (NCNA) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in NuCana plc (NCNA), with 210.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 53.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.09M, and float is at 32.48M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 53.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares valued at $41.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.63% of the NCNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.58 million shares valued at $23.68 million to account for 14.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 4.42 million shares representing 13.60% and valued at over $22.84 million, while Abingworth, LLP holds 10.26% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $17.23 million.

NuCana plc (NCNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -20.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.19% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 73750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.