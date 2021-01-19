Here are the top Institutional holders of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) is 17.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 10.42% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 7.91% at the moment leaves the stock 34.04% off its SMA200. KTRA registered 138.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3351.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.04%, and is 8.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 294.74% and -23.08% from its 52-week high.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA), with 8.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.43% while institutional investors hold 1.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.11M, and float is at 16.17M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 1.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.70% of the KTRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is IPG Investment Advisors LLC with 26000.0 shares valued at $36400.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 20596.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $28834.0, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 19985.0 with a market value of $27979.0.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.