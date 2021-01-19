Here is a breakdown of the Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) stock performance

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is 35.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -61.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is 23.49% and 23.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 8.76% at the moment leaves the stock 51.47% off its SMA200. DTIL registered 1.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.56.

The stock witnessed a 41.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.44%, and is 18.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $598.67M and $22.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.65% and -15.67% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $38.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 121.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 487.90% in year-over-year returns.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), with 6.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.85% while institutional investors hold 56.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.35M, and float is at 44.88M with Short Float at 6.14%. Institutions hold 50.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.06 million shares valued at $25.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the DTIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.75 million shares valued at $23.12 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $14.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $12.97 million.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.