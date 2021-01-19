Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is 43.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.11% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -120.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 109.03% and 149.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80.33 million and changing 69.18% at the moment leaves the stock 149.50% off its SMA200. INUV registered 108.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4773 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4515.

The stock witnessed a 58.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.41%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.52% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $66.12M and $50.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1087.90% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $12.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.20% in year-over-year returns.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Inuvo Inc. (INUV), with 8.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 34.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.11M, and float is at 88.52M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 31.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Herald Investment Management Ltd with over 5.89 million shares valued at $2.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.04% of the INUV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 4.64 million shares valued at $1.7 million to account for 4.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.68 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $0.98 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc. (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNETT G KENT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURNETT G KENT bought 1,268,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.44 million shares.

Inuvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Cameron Gordon J (Director) bought a total of 285,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $0.18 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the INUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Howe Richard K (Chairman & CEO) acquired 634,286 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,808,032 shares of Inuvo Inc. (INUV).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -27.65% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 54.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.03% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.