Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) makes 13.69% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is 14.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The NNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.15, the stock is 24.55% and 62.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.59 million and changing 7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 245.33% off its SMA200. NNDM registered 353.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 382.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.95.

The stock witnessed a 60.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 131.70%, and is 13.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2085.29% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.20%).

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $438k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.80% this year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), with institutional investors hold 6.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.84M, and float is at 45.61M with Short Float at 28.69%. Institutions hold 6.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 0.42 million shares valued at $1.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.22% of the NNDM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 0.23 million shares valued at $0.65 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $0.45 million, while Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.34 million.