Positives for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) as stock gains in recent trading

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.75 and a high of $73.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRA stock was last observed hovering at around $58.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.6% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.67% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.96% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.25, the stock is 13.28% and 15.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 7.84% at the moment leaves the stock 31.29% off its SMA200. GRA registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.66.

The stock witnessed a 16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.02%, and is 13.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 311.58 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.45% and -13.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. R. Grace & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $467.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), with 673.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 88.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.20M, and float is at 63.25M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 87.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 40 North Management LLC with over 9.87 million shares valued at $397.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.90% of the GRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.56 million shares valued at $224.12 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.8 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $112.73 million, while Soroban Capital Partners LP holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $110.05 million.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOMKINS MARK E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOMKINS MARK E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $41.73 per share for a total of $83460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23140.0 shares.

W. R. Grace & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Brown Elizabeth C (Sr. VP and CHRO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $51.21 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20378.0 shares of the GRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, La Force Andrew Hudson III (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.37 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 112,814 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA).

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 124.00% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.9% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.