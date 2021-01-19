Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) is 114.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.4% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 54.08% and 91.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.7 million and changing 8.15% at the moment leaves the stock 87.93% off its SMA200. SYN registered 59.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4830 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4643.

The stock witnessed a 127.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.33%, and is 35.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.91% over the week and 19.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 225.10% and -51.77% from its 52-week high.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN), with 74.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 7.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.99M, and float is at 19.92M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 7.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.30% of the SYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.12 million shares valued at $58575.0 to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $51884.0, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 72789.0 with a market value of $34552.0.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.