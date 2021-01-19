The incline in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) is 11.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $50.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNST stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.51% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.09% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -39.91% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.18, the stock is 4.86% and 19.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 8.46% at the moment leaves the stock 12.96% off its SMA200. CNST registered -14.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.07.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.37%, and is 16.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.29% and -36.78% from its 52-week high.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST), with 358.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 105.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.54M, and float is at 47.16M with Short Float at 11.24%. Institutions hold 104.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 6.05 million shares valued at $122.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.72% of the CNST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.4 million shares valued at $89.13 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC which holds 4.28 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $86.61 million, while VR Adviser, LLC holds 8.44% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $81.38 million.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDSMITH MARK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOLDSMITH MARK A sold 4,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $35.02 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Reeve Emma (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $35.11 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Reeve Emma (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 589 shares at an average price of $37.55 for $22118.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST).