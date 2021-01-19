These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.32 and a high of $51.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.49% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.36% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -36.15% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.46, the stock is 25.12% and 27.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.27 million and changing 8.98% at the moment leaves the stock 74.15% off its SMA200. GM registered 40.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.49.

The stock witnessed a 19.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.33%, and is 16.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $73.76B and $115.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.15% and 4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

General Motors Company (GM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Motors Company (GM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Motors Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $35.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

1,248 institutions hold shares in General Motors Company (GM), with 103.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.21% while institutional investors hold 86.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 80.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 106.27 million shares valued at $3.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the GM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.34 million shares valued at $2.79 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 91.16 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $2.7 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 80.0 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOTT RANDALL D, the company’s Executive Vice President & CIO. SEC filings show that MOTT RANDALL D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $50.85 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that MOTT RANDALL D (Executive Vice President & CIO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $48.01 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Carlisle Stephen K. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 91,026 shares at an average price of $46.96 for $4.27 million. The insider now directly holds 55,409 shares of General Motors Company (GM).

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 5.93% up over the past 12 months. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is 704.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.78% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.