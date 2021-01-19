These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is 30.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $11.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -65.82% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is 32.24% and 30.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 17.53% at the moment leaves the stock 40.46% off its SMA200. JNCE registered 21.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.01.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.06%, and is 24.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $334.61M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 220.00% and -22.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $25.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 297.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -85.00% year-over-year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), with 9.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.14% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.16M, and float is at 30.63M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 63.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP II, LLC with over 10.23 million shares valued at $83.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.67% of the JNCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.05 million shares valued at $24.88 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.21 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $9.87 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $9.7 million.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Hugh M, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Cole Hugh M sold 3,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $23380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55189.0 shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Drapkin Kimberlee C (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 3,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $7.00 per share for $21910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55881.0 shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ (CEO and President) disposed off 11,816 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $82712.0. The insider now directly holds 140,371 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -20.90% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.25% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.