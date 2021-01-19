Things appear to be looking up for Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is 4.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $5.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.04% off the consensus price target high of $6.14 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -15.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 2.45% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.69 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -0.48% off its SMA200. NOK registered -2.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0055 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1993.

The stock witnessed a -0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.99%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) has around 98322 employees, a market worth around $23.25B and $26.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.50 and Fwd P/E is 16.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.29% and -21.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $7.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

505 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK), with 449.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 4.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.61B, and float is at 5.36B with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 4.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acadian Asset Management with over 20.76 million shares valued at $81.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.16% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 14.53 million shares valued at $56.8 million to account for 2.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 13.05 million shares representing 1.99% and valued at over $51.03 million, while UBS Group AG holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 11.55 million with a market value of $45.18 million.

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading 44.28% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.25% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 51.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.