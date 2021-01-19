Things appear to be looking up for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is 36.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is 30.55% and 37.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 7.69% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. POAI registered -69.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7590 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9923.

The stock witnessed a 42.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.87%, and is 26.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.31% over the week and 12.68% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $17.85M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.73% and -81.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-145.20%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Analyst Forecasts

Predictive Oncology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.36% while institutional investors hold 2.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.68M, and float is at 16.01M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 2.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.36% of the POAI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 31388.0 shares valued at $25552.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 15568.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $12673.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 3366.0 with a market value of $2740.0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Carl I., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schwartz Carl I. sold 640 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $544.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Predictive Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GABRIEL RICHARD L (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $0.90 per share for $3602.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12070.0 shares of the POAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, GABRIEL RICHARD L (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 for $3527.0. The insider now directly holds 8,070 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI).