VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) picks momentum as shares rise 12.90%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) is 12.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $7.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The VHC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.19% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.19% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is 10.38% and 9.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.38 million and changing 12.01% at the moment leaves the stock 4.00% off its SMA200. VHC registered 65.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is 12.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $424.36M and $302.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.43. Profit margin for the company is 93.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.27% and -26.96% from its 52-week high.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.60% this year.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC), with 7.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.67% while institutional investors hold 36.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.06M, and float is at 63.48M with Short Float at 8.87%. Institutions hold 32.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.4 million shares valued at $23.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.19% of the VHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.32 million shares valued at $17.48 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mangrove Partners which holds 1.68 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $8.84 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.32% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $8.7 million.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nance Richard H, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Nance Richard H bought 292 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $2000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30469.0 shares.

VirnetX Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nance Richard H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $7.38 per share for $24302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27177.0 shares of the VHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Angelo Michael F (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.58 for $65800.0. The insider now directly holds 90,393 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC).

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading 40.60% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 27.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.84% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.8.