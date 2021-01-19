What should you know before buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is 44.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $27.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $8.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.04% off the consensus price target high of $12.61 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -218.61% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.47, the stock is 17.52% and 23.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.62 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock 21.52% off its SMA200. ACB registered -53.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.50.

The stock witnessed a 17.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 180.65%, and is 20.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 55.74. Distance from 52-week low is 209.08% and -58.81% from its 52-week high.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021..

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 316.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 14.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 160.14M with Short Float at 21.47%. Institutions hold 14.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 4.62 million shares valued at $21.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.97 million shares valued at $13.81 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.12 million shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $5.23 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $3.65 million.