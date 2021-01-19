Which Institutions Own Shares In Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 53.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 44.23% and 115.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.21 million and changing 11.65% at the moment leaves the stock 96.22% off its SMA200. GHSI registered 93.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3950 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3131.

The stock witnessed a 192.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 209.30%, and is -13.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.89% over the week and 23.36% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $57.20M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 329.70% and -31.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.50%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 5.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.32M, and float is at 86.23M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 5.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.84 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.10% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.34 million shares valued at $68585.0 to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.31 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $61396.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $58036.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.