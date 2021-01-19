Who are the Institutional Holders in SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)?

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is 25.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $9.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGBX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is 36.70% and 92.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing 11.35% at the moment leaves the stock 154.33% off its SMA200. SGBX registered 105.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.98.

The stock witnessed a 98.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 278.71%, and is 33.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.07% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $68.39M and $1.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 109.29. Distance from 52-week low is 559.48% and -21.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.40%).

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SG Blocks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,176.00% in year-over-year returns.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.93% while institutional investors hold 13.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.60M, and float is at 7.49M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 12.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 40600.0 shares valued at $73486.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the SGBX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19791.0 shares valued at $35821.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 12879.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $23310.0, while Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 12400.0 with a market value of $22444.0.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX): Who are the competitors?

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is 105.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.51% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.55.