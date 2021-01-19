Why FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is 41.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $20.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1059.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is 33.27% and 94.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.09 million and changing 9.79% at the moment leaves the stock 335.51% off its SMA200. FCEL registered 607.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 444.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.90.

The stock witnessed a 94.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 549.18%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.63% over the week and 13.70% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $64.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1639.00% and -16.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $17.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.40% in year-over-year returns.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 9.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.82% while institutional investors hold 33.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.97M, and float is at 215.99M with Short Float at 19.97%. Institutions hold 32.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 19.0 million shares valued at $40.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.45% of the FCEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.06 million shares valued at $30.09 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.71 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $25.07 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 7.39 million with a market value of $15.82 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.