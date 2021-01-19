Why Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Are Going Crazy

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is 83.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCIV stock was last observed hovering at around $18.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $18.25, the stock is 58.62% and 74.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.42 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 79.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.18.

The stock witnessed a 84.15% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.67%, and is 83.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.52% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 90.10% and -13.10% from its 52-week high.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), with institutional investors hold 28.30% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 28.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sculptor Capital, LP with over 6.0 million shares valued at $58.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.90% of the CCIV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Weiss Asset Management LP with 5.38 million shares valued at $52.59 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 4.76 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $46.55 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $39.12 million.