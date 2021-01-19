Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) – The -1.56% Downside Potential Remains

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) is 137.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The YTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.96% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.71, the stock is 117.03% and 116.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 76.90% at the moment leaves the stock 125.19% off its SMA200. YTEN registered 119.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 117.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.33.

The stock witnessed a 123.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.63%, and is 93.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.61% over the week and 12.72% over the month.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $44.42M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 291.71% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (521.00%).

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.40% in year-over-year returns.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.45% while institutional investors hold 12.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.49M, and float is at 2.32M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 8.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc with over 93125.0 shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.79% of the YTEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 55939.0 shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 39524.0 shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 37699.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHULER JACK W, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCHULER JACK W bought 365,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) sold a total of 42,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $7.69 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the YTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) acquired 9,852 shares at an average price of $7.91 for $77880.0. The insider now directly holds 489,496 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN).

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is trading 15.13% up over the past 12 months. Trinseo S.A. (TSE) is 57.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.72% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.