BEST Inc. (BEST) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is 0.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.4% off the consensus price target high of $39.43 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 77.29% higher than the price target low of $9.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 4.74% and -11.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing 7.80% at the moment leaves the stock -42.54% off its SMA200. BEST registered -68.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2612.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.15%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

BEST Inc. (BEST) has around 8423 employees, a market worth around $821.54M and $5.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.71% and -66.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

BEST Inc. (BEST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BEST Inc. (BEST) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BEST Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

BEST Inc. (BEST) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in BEST Inc. (BEST), with 79.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.61% while institutional investors hold 44.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.62M, and float is at 51.47M with Short Float at 23.14%. Institutions hold 35.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 13.23 million shares valued at $39.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.28% of the BEST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.1 million shares valued at $30.31 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which holds 10.0 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $30.0 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 8.05 million with a market value of $24.16 million.

BEST Inc. (BEST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) that is trading 6.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.5% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.