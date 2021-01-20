fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) up 9.79% since start of the year

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is 9.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $62.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.77% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.74, the stock is -15.02% and 8.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.68 million and changing -4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 105.05% off its SMA200. FUBO registered 228.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 211.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.07.

The stock witnessed a 3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.95%, and is 13.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.92% over the week and 15.79% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $111.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 514.80% and -50.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $93.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), with 11.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.38% while institutional investors hold 8.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.56M, and float is at 52.06M with Short Float at 65.03%. Institutions hold 7.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF with over 92332.0 shares valued at $2.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the FUBO Shares outstanding. As of Nov 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund with 69160.0 shares valued at $1.92 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Growth Fd which holds 65900.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $1.83 million, while Fuller & Thaler Small Cap Core Equity Collective Tr holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 42400.0 with a market value of $1.17 million.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMCAST CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMCAST CORP sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $30.06 per share for a total of $15.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Gandler David (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 26 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $24.87 per share for $647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2674.0 shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, BRONFMAN EDGAR JR (Executive Chairman) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 485,714 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).