Overview of Three Hot Stocks: H&R Block Inc. (HRB), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) shares are 3.47% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.25% or $0.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.74% and 3.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the HRB stock is Neutral, while earlier, Northcoast had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 15, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HRB stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimated price target of $18.43. The forecasts give the H&R Block Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.88% or -39.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.00% in the current quarter to -$0.74, down from the -$0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.27, up 34.40% from $0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.11 and $4.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 312,566 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,422. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,310 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jones Jeffrey J II, a President & CEO at the company, bought 13,150 shares worth $0.2 million at $15.04 per share on Sep 03. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 3,310 HRB shares valued at $49812.0 on Dec 21. The shares were bought at $15.05 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showing a bullish trend during the latest trading session, reporting an increase of 18.18%, at $1.30. During this trade, the company’s minimum price is $1.10, while its highest price is $1.30. Its market capitalization was $98,415,246. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF), on the other hand, is trading around $3.18 with a market cap of $548.62M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MCF’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.29 million. This represented a 60.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $31.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Jun 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $192.82 million from $195.53 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $26.56 million, significantly higher than the $9.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Contango Oil & Gas Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 83,244 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,872 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 68.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.80% with a share float percentage of 99.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.37 million shares worth more than $13.89 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.93 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.