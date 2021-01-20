Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) shares are 8.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.87% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.15% down YTD and 23.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.41% and 9.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 11, 2020, William Blair recommended the GOCO stock as an Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as an Outperform on October 02, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GOCO stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.70. The forecasts give the GoHealth Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.81% or -6.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 389,621 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 33,245,201. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 292,000 and 292,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 146,000 GOCO shares valued at $2.19 million on Jan 11. The shares were sold at $14.98 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) moved up 4.76% to settle at $1.10. The overall market worth of this company is about $98,415,246. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.00 – $1.29, while its day’s lowest price was $1.10, and its hit its day’s highest price at $1.20.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE), on the other hand, is trading around $2.60 with a market cap of $982.05M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NXE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$10.33 million. This represented 437.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $3.06 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.69 million, significantly higher than the -$6.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$16.14 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.03% with a share float percentage of 329.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 7.77 million shares worth more than $13.44 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 2.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.22 million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.