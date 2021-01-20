Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 29.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -61.25% lower than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is 16.58% and 23.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.47 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 35.48% off its SMA200. SWN registered 108.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2179 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8529.

The stock witnessed a 26.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.71%, and is 17.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $2.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.94. Distance from 52-week low is 265.09% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $714.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), with 3.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 94.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 674.42M, and float is at 601.32M with Short Float at 9.01%. Institutions hold 93.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 91.91 million shares valued at $215.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the SWN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 87.57 million shares valued at $205.8 million to account for 14.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 67.54 million shares representing 11.15% and valued at over $158.72 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 38.43 million with a market value of $90.32 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -11.10% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.85% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 51.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.