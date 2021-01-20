Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) makes 19.87% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) is 9.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMDI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -152.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -152.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 52.46% and 96.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 34.89% at the moment leaves the stock 205.76% off its SMA200. TMDI registered 266.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5261 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9596.

The stock witnessed a 50.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.86%, and is 19.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1965.93% and 23.65% from its 52-week high.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021..

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), with 255.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 3.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.18M, and float is at 82.08M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 3.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Masters Capital Management, LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $1.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.83% of the TMDI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Accredited Investors which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Capital One Financial Corporation holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 100000.0 with a market value of $73490.0.