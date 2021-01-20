Top attractive stock of the week – Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 32.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.34 and a high of $93.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.47% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -30.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.52, the stock is 13.31% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -35.10% off its SMA200. NKLA registered 96.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.39.

The stock witnessed a 19.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.81%, and is 18.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $8.41B and $0.14M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.79% and -79.23% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Nikola Corporation (NKLA), with 239.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.39% while institutional investors hold 36.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 377.66M, and float is at 144.46M with Short Float at 37.68%. Institutions hold 13.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.38 million shares valued at $253.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the NKLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.04 million shares valued at $103.26 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 3.7 million shares representing 0.96% and valued at over $75.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $55.35 million.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Milton Trevor R., the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Milton Trevor R. bought 41,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $30.91 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91.64 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) sold a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $42.69 per share for $59.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.28 million shares of the NKLA stock.