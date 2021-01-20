Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is 10.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.71 and a high of $60.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $56.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.96% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -300.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.03, the stock is 3.80% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 49.33% off its SMA200. UBER registered 60.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.35.

The stock witnessed a 11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.96%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 26900 employees, a market worth around $101.79B and $12.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 308.64% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.40%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $3.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

1,082 institutions hold shares in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), with 34.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 76.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 74.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 million shares valued at $8.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.60% of the UBER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 101.46 million shares valued at $3.7 billion to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 83.35 million shares representing 4.73% and valued at over $3.04 billion, while Public Investment Fund holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 72.84 million with a market value of $2.66 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA sold 84,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $55.43 per share for a total of $4.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $53.52 for $5.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,013,505 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).