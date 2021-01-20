Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 6.90% Change This Year

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 6.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 27.86% and 28.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.7 million and changing 21.51% at the moment leaves the stock -36.65% off its SMA200. MYT registered -67.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7664 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3968.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.53%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $15.10M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.67% and -84.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 934.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.76% while institutional investors hold 11.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.94M, and float is at 7.15M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 10.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 24333.0 shares valued at $40636.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the MYT Shares outstanding.