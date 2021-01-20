Who are the Institutional Holders in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -3.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $15.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.83% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.62% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.88, the stock is -3.34% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.96 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 29.74% off its SMA200. PBR registered -28.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.60%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 57983 employees, a market worth around $74.37B and $53.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.32% and -28.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $15.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

410 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), with 260.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 17.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 17.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 63.68 million shares valued at $453.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.41% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 51.73 million shares valued at $368.34 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 51.55 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $367.06 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 41.52 million with a market value of $295.64 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -61.82% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -11.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.49% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.