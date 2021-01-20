Who is the Top Investor In IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is 140.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IZEA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -461.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -461.33% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 99.51% and 210.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.94 million and changing -3.88% at the moment leaves the stock 306.64% off its SMA200. IZEA registered 1464.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 309.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6425 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1751.

The stock witnessed a 325.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 372.49%, and is 76.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.58% over the week and 20.02% over the month.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $211.29M and $17.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5914.29% and -11.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.27% while institutional investors hold 2.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.77M, and float is at 43.90M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 1.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the IZEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 86968.0 with a market value of $86567.0.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Edward H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Murphy Edward H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $3732.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $1.15 per share for $9775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the IZEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) acquired 7,550 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $13024.0. The insider now directly holds 386,653 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA).