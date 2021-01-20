Why has ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) dropped -3.42% in last trading?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is 17.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $46.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -157.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $43.75, the stock is 13.34% and 22.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.72 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 62.63% off its SMA200. VIAC registered 10.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.38.

The stock witnessed a 21.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.59%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) has around 23990 employees, a market worth around $27.43B and $35.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 333.17% and -6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $6.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Top Institutional Holders

1,017 institutions hold shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), with 25.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 95.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 616.00M, and float is at 552.32M with Short Float at 21.35%. Institutions hold 91.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.09 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the VIAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.15 million shares valued at $1.29 billion to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 36.12 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 35.3 million with a market value of $988.68 million.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lea DeDe, the company’s EVP, Pub Pol’y & Gov Relations. SEC filings show that Lea DeDe sold 10,459 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $29.91 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28542.0 shares.

ViacomCBS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that GRIEGO LINDA M (Director) sold a total of 18,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $28.49 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32774.0 shares of the VIAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E (Director) acquired 16,025 shares at an average price of $12.42 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 65,449 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC).