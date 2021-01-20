Why should you buy stock in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is 19.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $46.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -962.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -962.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.62, the stock is 25.45% and 22.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 12.51% at the moment leaves the stock 157.92% off its SMA200. SPI registered 360.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 661.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.60.

The stock witnessed a 17.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 12.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $224.48M and $104.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1831.09% and -77.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.16% while institutional investors hold 16.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 7.43M with Short Float at 18.35%. Institutions hold 9.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.56 million shares valued at $4.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.99% of the SPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 2.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 79479.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Alpine Global Management, LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 41526.0 with a market value of $0.3 million.