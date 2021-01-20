Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) is 75.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZSAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 61.19% and 86.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.15 million and changing 25.24% at the moment leaves the stock 29.03% off its SMA200. ZSAN registered -36.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6813 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9373.

The stock witnessed a 52.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.24%, and is 7.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.15% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 254.20% and -40.82% from its 52-week high.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), with 366.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 15.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.07M, and float is at 101.94M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 15.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.18 million shares valued at $5.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the ZSAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2.72 million shares valued at $4.4 million to account for 3.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.27 million shares representing 1.85% and valued at over $2.05 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.61% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $1.79 million.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.