Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares are 4.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.27% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 55.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.34% and 6.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 04, 2020, Goldman recommended the LNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on December 17, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LNC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.62. The forecasts give the Lincoln National Corporation stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.5% or -22.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -135.50% in the current quarter to $1.94, down from the $2.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.49, up 0.50% from $6.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.34 and $2.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 361,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 223,414. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,375 and 152,296 in purchases and sales respectively.

Solon Kenneth S., a EVP & Chief Information Ofc. at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $0.53 million at $53.37 per share on Dec 07. The President – LFGD had earlier sold another 25,000 LNC shares valued at $1.32 million on Dec 07. The shares were sold at $52.77 per share. Roday Leon E (EVP & General Counsel) sold 5,640 shares at $54.00 per share on Dec 04 for a total of $0.3 million while Fuller Wilford H., (President – LFGD) sold 110,375 shares on Dec 02 for $5.62 million with each share fetching $50.95.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), completed the trade at a price of $1.18 after seeing a change of 7.27% that brought its market cap to $105,572,718. It fluctuated between $1.10 and $1.30 during the day. The 52-week range for the stock was $1.00 – $1.30.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred to by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specialising in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), on the other hand, is trading around $5.34 with a market cap of $830.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WETF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.11 million. This represented 99.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $64.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $15.57 million, significantly lower than the $43.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $15.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at WisdomTree Investments Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 75,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 37.98M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.60% with a share float percentage of 109.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WisdomTree Investments Inc. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 20.63 million shares worth more than $66.02 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.32 million and represent 12.88% of shares outstanding.