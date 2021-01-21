A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $19.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.92, the stock is 3.51% and 10.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 52.92% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 37.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.73%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 160000 employees, a market worth around $9.59B and $23.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 253.08% and -3.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $6.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

395 institutions hold shares in Flex Ltd. (FLEX), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 101.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 501.00M, and float is at 498.23M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 100.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 69.41 million shares valued at $773.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.85% of the FLEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 52.79 million shares valued at $588.08 million to account for 10.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 50.09 million shares representing 9.99% and valued at over $557.99 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 23.99 million with a market value of $267.28 million.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OFFER DAVID SCOTT, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that OFFER DAVID SCOTT sold 14,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $19.34 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Barbier Francois (Group President) sold a total of 14,973 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $19.34 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Barbier Francois (Group President) disposed off 57,255 shares at an average price of $17.08 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 616,202 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -25.59% down over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 6.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.15% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.