A peek at GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): Who has invested in It?

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) is 35.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.06 and a high of $141.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.99% off its average median price target of $412.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.26% off the consensus price target high of $474.46 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 72.35% higher than the price target low of $253.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.95, the stock is 33.05% and 15.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.71 million and changing 6.05% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. GSX registered 102.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.96.

The stock witnessed a 16.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.56%, and is 51.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.51% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has around 6435 employees, a market worth around $16.30B and $903.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.50% and -50.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $328.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -529.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 258.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 148.00% in year-over-year returns.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), with institutional investors hold 64.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.40M, and float is at 127.26M with Short Float at 42.41%. Institutions hold 64.39% of the Float.